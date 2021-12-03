First ‘Sister City’ agreement between Gibraltar and American city

AmCham Gibraltar says it is delighted to announce the establishment of an official Sister City relationship with Raleigh, North Carolina. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia formalised the partnership earlier this month by signing the official agreement.

It is customary for Sister City agreements of this kind to be signed jointly and in person. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agreement was first signed in Gibraltar before being sent off to Raleigh to be signed by its Mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin.The official agreement between Gibraltar and the City of Raleigh comes after a number of years of partnership building. The Sister City agreement with Raleigh aims to celebrate global cultures through long-term partnerships and programmes. Additionally, the partnership aims to promote people-to-people diplomacy as well as economic and trade interflow between the two cities.

