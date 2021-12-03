In Perspective: DISABLED PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE THE SAME RIGHTS

by RYAN ASQUEZ Today is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This day was launched by the UN in 1992 to promote and raise awareness about the rights and wellbeing of people with disabilities.

To learn more about disability rights in Gibraltar, I spoke to Matthew Turnock, who has long been a campaigner for the rights of people with disabilities.One of the key issues being faced by people with disabilities in Gibraltar is the non-implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. ‘It’s very simple’, he said, ‘In 2006 the Government of the UK became a signatory to the said Convention, and as a result Gibraltar became a signatory to it also’. In 2009, the British Parliament transposed the Convention into UK law, and Matthew approached the then Minister for Justice, Daniel Feetham, to explain this law’s importance.

