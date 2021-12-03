Gibraltar deal with the EU linked to the separate situation over Ireland

by JOE GARCIA The UK and Spanish foreign ministers are said to be hopeful that a Gibraltar deal will be concluded before the year is out, but the magic word here is 'hopeful', which may or may not materialise into anything concrete.

The expression of hope emerged at a NATO meeting in Latvia where the British foreign minister Liz Truss and the Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares were present the day before the Gibraltar talks began in Brussels.But informed sources told us that this might simply be hopeful expectations as there remains much ground to cover at the Gibraltar talks which are due to end before the weekend is over.

03-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR