The star of Legally Blonde the Musical was an animal

Speaking before the show, GAMPA Principal Christian Santos stated it was one of the longest rehearsals they had ever done for a production, due to the pandemic, but that it was a relief it could finally go ahead.In June 2020 the academy were meant to be performing their end of term musical "Little Shop of Horrors", however due to the effects of Covid-19, they sadly had to postpone. Once they were allowed to go back to performing, it was decided that due to the cast growing up and some moving away to study that they would instead stage Legally Blonde.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR