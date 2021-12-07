Mental and physical impacts of lockdowns on youth

The Voice of Young people hosted a question and answer forum with the Director of Public Health Helen Carter at the Youth Centre on Line Wall Road.

Chaired by Christopher McKay, the forum offered an opportunity for the youth group to present their perspectives and experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Director of Public Health, and allowed them to voice their concerns and ideas regarding the path forward.Insightful and positive discussions highlighted the mental and physical impacts of lockdowns on Gibraltar’s youth.

