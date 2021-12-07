Football Clubs ‘Furious’ with GFA over Youth Overhaul

A leaked email from the GFA to local clubs claimed the plans for a youth restructure would be fast-tracked due to ‘immediate feedback’ from local clubs. However, PANORAMA understands that most, if not all, clubs were not included as part of the plans that the GFA admitted were in the pipeline over six months ago. Indeed, numerous club chairmen have contacted PANORAMA praising yesterday’s article and claiming they had received ‘zero consultation’ from the GFA in what was a completely ‘internal decision’.“We were completely ignored, which is outrageous with something as important as this,” said one club chairman. “This is the same thing as what was done when they decided on the terrible new national team badge that looks more like a car logo, as well as other things.”

