Launch of the Christmas Flower Show

by PANORAMA REPORTER
The Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) launched its Christmas Flower Show at the John Mackintosh Hall yesterday.
The Show has received a total of 71 entries this year.
There are 6 Classes of entry at the Show, including ‘Wreath, Swag, Garland’ (Class 1), ‘Dining Table Centrepiece’ (Class 2), ‘Side Table Arrangement’ (Class 3), ‘Decorated Candlestick’ (Class 4), ‘Seasonal Inspired Decoration’ (Class 5) and ‘Youth Christmas Decoration’ (Class 6).
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR