Mysterious Marshall Report Reveals True Scale of GFA ‘Shortcomings’

The controversial and ‘damning’ report was provided exclusively to GFA President Michael Llamas, but sources close to the national association claim few others have laid eyes upon it. One former GFA staff member told PANORAMA the internal audit shockingly reveals astronomical wages earned by top executives along with hundreds of thousands of pounds written off as ‘miscellaneous’.“By what we have heard, the report tells us how the GFA was (and probably still is) in utter shambles,” said the former national association staff member. “The GFA knows UEFA is watching, so it is even more ridiculous how they have let this get so out of hand.”

08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR