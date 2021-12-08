PAST AND PRESENT: When Gibraltarians lived in tin huts

by RYAN ASQUEZ What is today known as Laguna Estate began as temporary post-war accommodation in the form of Nissen huts, colloquially known as ‘los Barracones’ (literally, ‘the huts’). I spoke with a number of former residents of los Barracones to get a sense of what life was like in the area at the time.

Anthony Dellipiani, who now lives in London, moved to los Barracones from Flat Bastion Road when he was three years old. His family lived there until 1959 when he was eleven. He described his years there ‘as the best years of my youth, life there was good and I made friends for life’.It was a safe and clean place, he said. Anthony began school at Saint Theresa’s when he was five, and his mother worked at the RAF canteen.

