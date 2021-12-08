REVEALED: The UEFA millions

SPECIAL REPORT by PETER TABERNER PANORAMA’S UK - BASED CORRESPONDENT Now that the dust has settled on another World Cup qualifying campaign, the Gibraltar football team can now reflect on where it currently stands and how it can be more competitive in the future.

The latest campaign ended in ten straight defeats, finding the net just four times and conceding 43 times.Currently the Rock’s first eleven is 198th in the FIFA rankings, sandwiched in between Pakistan who are place ahead, and the Seychelles.Sam Marino are the lowest ranked team in 210th, while Gibraltar is also higher ranked than other British overseas territories such as the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and countries like Sri Lanka and Tonga.The results of the World Cup group did not come as a surprise to the FA, who are happy with the management of the team, especially considering the 34,000 population of the Rock, a small number in comparison to many of the team’s competitors.

