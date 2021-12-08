Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 16.Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
10 Unvaccinated individual
10 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltarians cancel Christmas holidays abroad because of confusion on Vaccine Passports
- MOD will make no comment about submarine on South Mole
- The secret of how we make money out of our Christmas coins
- From the PANORAMA archives
- Interim Director General appointed to the Gibraltar Health Authority
- House of Lords: Now and Beyond Brexit, solid support for Gibraltar
- REVEALED: The UEFA millions