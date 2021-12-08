Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - 16:13

There are 29 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

19 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.

6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 16.Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

10 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR