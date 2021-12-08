REVEALED: The UEFA millions

There are financial rewards handed out by Uefa for participation in the Nations League, alongside other means of support which are helping develop the game in Gibraltar.If you were playing in the D leagues as part of the Nations League then you were awarded €750,000, as Gibraltar finished top of the D2 league in that tournament, a further bonus payment of €250,000 was made.Yet its via Uefa’ HatTrick programme where national associations receive the majority of the financial support from European football’s governing body.It’s a scheme that was launched in 2004 for the benefit of Uefa’s member associations, and was originally established using the revenue from the 2004 European Championships held in Portugal.The investment is provided in four year cycles after each European Championships, and is divided into two parts.Firstly an initial contribution is aimed at developing football, where each member association can direct the money into where it feels are the priority areas.The second part of the support is in the form of an annual solidarity payment, which covers designated project administration costs, alongside grassroots developments and to promote women’s football.Up to 2020 the payments had funded more than 1,000 pitches and 3,000 mini-pitches across Uefa members so the game is more accessible.The HatTrick programme has also seen funds directed to national training centres, and to improvements made to national stadiums.The full cost of the first HatTrick programme reached €301.6 million, and when Gibraltar joined Uefa in 2013 this grew to €513 million within that four year cycle.In the latest round of payments for 2020-24 its anticipated that there will be a €775.5 million outlay for member associationsIn Uefa’s financial report for 2019/20 the Gibraltar FA received €3.97 million overall.On top of the one off €3.5 million solidarity payment for the four year cycle up to 2020 solidarity payments, a yearly €750,000 solidarity payments is allocated to cover the running costs of member associations.There are further annual incentive based payments that can total up to €1,15 million.A total of €250,000 can be received for participating in Uefa youth, women’s and futsal competitions, and €150,000 can be awarded for implementing and applying the Uefa Grassroots Charter.

08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR