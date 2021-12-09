From the PANORAMA archives

Under the headline that Gibraltar has started to be Spanish (Gibraltar empieza a ser espa?ol), a report that quotes Spanish government sources says that the opening of an Instituto Cervantes in Gibraltar is part of a Spanish plan to take over the Rock.

For this delicate mission the Spanish Government has not elected a university professor or academic to head the institute, says the report, but a diplomat. And not just anyone, but the Spanish diplomat they reckon knows most about the 300-year old Anglo-Spanish dispute and who in the 1980s was responsible for Gibraltar affairs in the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid.The principal role of Agustin Gervas will be the new courses of Spanish and other activities of the institute, "but it will not end there," says the report in the well-known Spanish news weekly El Tiempo.

09-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR