The secret of how we make money out of our Christmas coins

Mr Bossano noted that the Christmas coin ‘is the most popular coin that Gibraltar produces’. Demand for these coins is already high, with 10,000 orders having been placed so far. Mr Bossano highlighted that this is an ‘export industry’, as the sales of coins are higher internationally than locally. This has especially been the case, he emphasised, since Gibraltar began participating in the Berlin Money Show.

09-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR