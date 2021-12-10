IN MY OPINION by RAFAEL BENZAQUEN There will be haters, there will be doubters, there will be non-believers and then there will be the people of Gibraltar proving them all wrong.

I forget where I read those words which I am paraphrasing, but they seem so appropriate for the purposes of this article. There is nothing more irritating than doom and gloom merchants disparaging this young, but successful democracy just to show off their jargon-infused eloquence.Is our body politic corrupt?One particular prodigiously-productive gloom merchant recently published a blog carelessly and liberally associating our politicians with “corruption” and “so much so that it seems to be widely accepted by most as being fine”.

