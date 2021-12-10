Are we living in Frankenstein’s Democracy?

by MARK VIALES The values instilled within the doctrine of Democracy have been torn apart and sewn together haphazardly into a disfigured abomination of contradiction thriving on populist propaganda.

Freedom and transparency are being trifled with, while fake news is rampant on the unregulated social media platforms that form the basis of digital age society.Within this catastrophic cocktail, perhaps the worst part of the failed democratic system is the constant churning out of benign politicians with personal agendas and little concern for the community they serve.

