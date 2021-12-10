Sooner rather than later, new round of EU Treaty talks

Last year they gatecrashed through Christmas against the New Year, and they have been talking about it since then but going nowhere fast - or let us say, not as fast as we would have liked.The framework deal they then produced has not been plain sailing, because while they continue to navigate through charted waters as agreed, the framework deal has produced unforeseen problems that need ironing out.Of course, it is wishful thinking by the foreign ministers of both Britain and Spain when they say that they are hopeful a Gibraltar deal will be concluded before the year is out. Being hopeful about something can be meaningless unless it is based on concrete realisations. The truth is that neither Truss nor Albares are taking a leading role in what are described as negotiations between the UK and the EU, although the information filtering through is that the UK, presumably in an effort of unshackling its reputation as a bad colonial in EU circles (what else?) is allowing the Gibraltar side to do much of the running, as if Gibraltar is behaving as the power and the UK almost as the colony, while Madrid is mad because they are not allowed to put their foot into the conference table.You see, the boys from Brussels and beyond want to take their decisions although Spain, at the end of the day, would have a veto over what may be agreed.Of course there are always unforeseen imponderables where talks about Gibraltar are concerned, principally because of Spanish sensitivities, although where sovereignty is concerned, such sensitivities can be regarded as extending to both sides...and needless to say with Britain having awoken to the strategic importance of this Rock of ages, and expanding militarily where they had reduced to almost ground level, they will not want pain from Spain where sovereignty is concerned from their own perspective. While adopting a safe posture on such matters, Gibraltar must keep one eye open because closing the two eyes, as the past has shown, can lead to startling situations developing, as we have learnt from the supposedly friendly Tony Blair and others.So, as the negotiations proceed, the people of Gibraltar wonder what will transpire. If talks are held, at whatever level, and there is a blanket of silence over conclusions, what develops is a variable degree of concern. This is understandable, but it is also understandable that the negotiators cannot be making sporadic announcements about such delicate matters - and we should have faith in those we have elected to defend us.The negotiations can be time consuming, not only when they are being held, but before and after, because of the many points that have to be considered. Such additional matters that arise in present circumstances means that those principally involved, such as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, as well as the Attorney General, end up with little time left to consider the normal day to day situations of government. They, and all of us, look forward to the treaty negotiations coming to a successful conclusion, not only so that we all know where we stand, but the elected government can then concentrate fully on the day to day exigencies of running our homeland.How soon will the Rock revert to a situation of normality? It may be difficult to foresee, but unless there is a political miracle some time soon, we can join the two foreign ministers and their hopeful expectations - but don't be surprised if we go into the New Year without the definitive EU Treaty resolved.

