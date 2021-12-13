The interview the minister did not like

by MARK VIALES Gibraltar dived headfirst into blockchain technology and became the first jurisdiction in the world to legislate Distributed Ledger Technology that has already awarded licences to 15 firms. Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola is proud of the forged public/private sector partnerships that he believes has spurred the Rock to great heights in the crypto world.

The latest involves two Latin American companies Bitso and IOVlabs (RSK) that will install blockchain technology into government systems, aiming to achieve greater interconnectivity between government departments, individuals, and organisations.However, questions remain on what will happen to government workers if the automation of services ultimately makes their roles redundant. There are also questions regarding the potential personal agendas harboured by foreign companies gaining more government influence as the blockchain experiment gathers pace.In a heated interview, where the minister seemed rather displeased by some of the questions posed by PANORAMA, Isola spoke about the government’s blockchain technology pilot project supported by these two international companies.

13-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR