Consumer Warning from Gibraltar Gambling Division

The Gibraltar Gambling Division have today issued a consumer warning in respect of the gambling website luckywins.io. This is as a result of receiving consumer complaints about this website.

Consumers have been tempted to the website by large and probably false bonus offers, said a Government statement.Afooter, which wrongly uses the Government of Gibraltar logo and a fictitious “GB” licence number is completely false and misleadingThe website encourages documents to be uploaded to a site which could be used to steal identity.

14-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR