Industrial action escalated

Britannia Premium Cleaning’s workforce have escalated their industrial action as from yesterday. This is due to management not engaging directly with the union in negotiations and instructing their solicitors.

A statement says that last week Unite met with Britannia Premium Cleaning management with a view to enter into pay negotiations. "To our surprise management informed us that they had instructed their solicitors and that the Union would shortly receive a communication explaining Britannia Premium Cleaning’s position.

14-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR