All is not well in our hospital

I realize that due to the nature of our community, many times we all contribute to things not going well by not turning up when we have appointments; or making at least two different appointments to make sure we are seen by the doctor we want, and then discarding the other.I have even heard one lady once at A&E, say she was there because her knee hurt and her daughter was fed up with hearing her say this and had told to go there. In our community like in most others I should imagine, we are complainers by nature.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR