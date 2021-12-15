Petition to reinstate unvaccinated teachers with no masks or testing

by MEGAN STRINGER An online petition started by a group named “Freedom for Gibraltar Teachers’ & LSA’s” is calling to bring back unvaccinated teachers who have been redeployed to other areas after not complying or not being able to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the petitions title, they would like the Government to ‘reinstate Gibraltar’s unvaxxed teachers back to the classroom with no masks or testing’.The petition’s description states that Gibraltar’s unvaccinated teachers and LSA’s have been removed from their posts and placed into ‘ad-hoc’ roles in different places, tasked with various kinds of admin responsibilities.Teachers and teaching staff who choose to remain unvaccinated have the option to wear a mask or have regular tests.

