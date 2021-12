Sergeant Paul Chiara has just returned from a two-day police conference in Liverpool that focussed on self-defence, arrest and restraints.

Thirty ‘Use of Force’ experts from around the UK attended the event in which officers discussed how to improve training and share best practice between different police forces.Sgt Chiara, who is the RGP’s lead officer on the use of force, said:

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR