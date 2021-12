Over 320 completed surveys were received by the RGP on female safety, with most responses coming from women in the 35 – 44 age group.

Some of the headline statistics were as follows:• 70.2% of those surveyed felt that Gibraltar is safer than Spain.• 69% of those surveyed felt that Gibraltar is safer than the UK.• 62% of women surveyed responded positively to feeling safer when in public spaces if there was a police presence.

