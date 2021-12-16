Officially confirmed: PANORAMA was right and the foreign secretaries were wrong
We first drew such a conclusion in answer to what we described as wishful thinking by the Spanish and the British foreign secretaries.
Back on 3 December we said: "The UK and Spanish foreign ministers are said to be hopeful that a Gibraltar deal will be concluded before the year is out, but the magic word here is 'hopeful', which may or may not materialise into anything concrete."
We added that informed sources had told us that this might simply be hopeful expectations as there remained much ground to cover at the Gibraltar talks.
All this has now been confirmed following the fourth round of negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union which ended yesterday.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
16-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Weather Advisory Continuation – Gale force winds
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Strait of Gibraltar among higher-risk areas for whales collision
- Officially confirmed: PANORAMA was right and the foreign secretaries were wrong
- IN FULL: BRITISH AND SPANISH FOREIGN SECRETARIES MEETING IN MADRID
- Year 1 Productions St Paul’s School
- Gibraltar is safer than Spain and UK for women, says survey
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update