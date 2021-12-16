Officially confirmed: PANORAMA was right and the foreign secretaries were wrong

As foreshadowed in recent reports in PANORAMA, that the negotiations for an EU Treaty, would not be concluded this year and that they would go into next year, has now been officially confirmed.

We first drew such a conclusion in answer to what we described as wishful thinking by the Spanish and the British foreign secretaries.Back on 3 December we said: "The UK and Spanish foreign ministers are said to be hopeful that a Gibraltar deal will be concluded before the year is out, but the magic word here is 'hopeful', which may or may not materialise into anything concrete."We added that informed sources had told us that this might simply be hopeful expectations as there remained much ground to cover at the Gibraltar talks.All this has now been confirmed following the fourth round of negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union which ended yesterday.

16-12-21