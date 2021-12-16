Strait of Gibraltar among higher-risk areas for whales collision

Friend of the Sea recently launched a new campaign to engage the shipping industry and cruise lines companies to save whales from the deadly threat of collisions. According to their research, more than 20.000 whales are killed every year because of strikes with big ships.

Various conservation organizations now consider this as one of the top threats to the species.Strategically located within the Mediterranean Sea, one of the busiest areas on the planet for maritime traffic, the strait of Gibraltar is also among the higher-risk areas for collisions, between vessels and Fin and Sperm Whales. Every year, 220.000 vessels weighing over 10 tons cross the Mediterranean Sea. And 30% of the maritime traffic originates from, or is directed towards, 300 ports of the Mediterranean basin.

16-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR