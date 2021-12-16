Weather Advisory Continuation – Gale force winds

This is a continuation of the previous Advisory which expires at 5pm. Strong Easterly winds will continue this evening and overnight, with mean speeds of 23 to 28 knots and gusts generally reaching 35 to 40 knots.

Isolated gusts are still expected to increase to Gale force at times, between 40 to 45 knots, particularly down towards Europa Point and in gusts over the West side of the Rock, although easing later in the night. This could give some difficult travel conditions at times.

Note: A significant Easterly swell is also expected to build, peaking at around 3.5m through this evening and overnight, particularly along the East side and in the Strait, and which may be enhanced around High Tide at 1:52am Friday.

