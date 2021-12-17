Gibraltar is Vulnerable to Worst Effects of Climate Change
Climate change and global warming are the main manmade contributors to what many scientists believe is now an irreversible cycle of self-destruction. Gibraltar, surrounded by water, and with low lying reclamation areas, is particularly vulnerable to rising water levels that may have increased as much as 2.7 metres in the last century alone.
Therefore, Gibraltar is particularly vulnerable to the more drastic effects of climate change and the future could produce more chaotic weather patterns than what has been witnessed previously. With more powerful storms on the horizon, blocked drains could leave low lying areas of Gibraltar completely underwater and new barriers to prevent the sea from penetrating would need to be installed. The Department of Environment claims to have modelled this in the past and said that some localised areas in Waterport could experience extreme flooding if climate change continues to worsen.
