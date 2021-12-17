Britain maintains position on sovereignty in the Madrid talks

As regards sovereignty, the British Government said that the UK had maintained its position.The talks were wide-ranging. The Foreign Ministers welcomed the constructive nature of negotiations between the EU and the UK in respect of Gibraltar and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Political Framework of 2020, and agreed that it is in everyone’s interest to aim to conclude these talks in the first quarter of next year.As reported by us, the two ministers had expressed the view earlier this month about the EU talks concluding this year, which PANORAMA had been suggesting since they first spoke as such, that it would be difficult to maintain such hopeful expectations as there remained much ground to cover at the Gibraltar talks.

