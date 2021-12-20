MAJOR EXERCISE IN STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR WITH U.S. CARRIER STRIKE GROUP

The strong links between the United States and Morocco has again surfaced after the navies of the two countries held an exercise in the Strait of Gibraltar. In fact this is recognised by the US Navy which said: “Partnering with the Moroccan Navy through the Strait of Gibraltar demonstrates the strong maritime partnership with Morocco."

The US Carrier strike group had left the Norfolk naval base in Virginia in early December to schedule with the Moroccans in the Strait.



“It was a great experience for our team to sail alongside the Moroccan Royal Navy,” Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw said.

A US Navy statement added: The US is determined to work “alongside allied and partner maritime forces,” to preserve security and regional stability, according to the statement. It also stressed that “partnering with the Moroccan Navy through the Strait of Gibraltar demonstrates the strong maritime partnership with Morocco and commitment to international law.”



The statement further added that the US and Moroccan navies “certainly share the goal of fostering conditions for maritime security and stability in the region.” Cooperation between the two navies will help “deter or counter those who threaten security anywhere in the world,” it concluded.



Back in August, the US army sent a top level delegation to Morocco.

