GYNAECOLOGIST CONTRACTS BEING RENEWED

Following from negotiations last week with HMGOG and senior GHA management the enforcement of the non-renewal of contracts of three Gynaecologists has been withdrawn with all three now being allowed to continue their service in the GHA on mutually agreeable grounds, says Unite.

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union said: “This successful outcome has been brought about by the strong collective stance initially taken by Maternity staff and further supported by 98.4% of Nursing staff who have taken selective industrial action in support of their colleagues in Maternity and due to concerns of unfair contractual practices across nursing and beyond, longstanding unresolved departmental issues, political micromanagement by the Ministry of Health and concerns over continuity of care. This outcome is not just positive for staff but for members of the community who deserve and need a high level service.

