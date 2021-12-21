Drive Sober or We’ll Pull You Over, says RGP

These arrests come during the RGP’s Christmas campaign in which Roads Policing Officers are strongly urging people not to drive after drinking alcohol.In the first incident on Sunday morning at 3am, a local woman, 36, was seen driving her car into Gibraltar from Spain very slowly and then colliding with the pavement.She blew 90ug on the roadside breath test.The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.She was then arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration above the Limit.In the second incident just after 10pm last night (Sunday), a local man, 43, was arrested after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked vehicle on Roger’s Road.

On police arrival he blew 94ug on the roadside breath test.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Drink driving is potentially deadly and there is no excuse for it – especially given the size of Gibraltar and the fact that there are night time buses and taxis available.

“It’s sad that despite our repeated campaigning about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a small number of people are still choosing to get behind the wheel when they are not fit to do so.

“It’s important to remember that driving under the influence puts everyone around you in danger, not just yourself.”

*If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.

