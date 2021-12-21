Chief Minister to address Gibraltar on Thursday

The Cabinet agreed that there should be a meeting of COVID Platinum Command on Thursday morning and that the Chief Minister should update the people of Gibraltar ‘live’ at 4pm on the same day. This will be broadcast ‘live’ on GBC and streamed on the Government’s Facebook page.The last twelve months have been traumatic for Gibraltar and for the planet as a whole.The public will be aware that a number of European countries have now introduced restrictions which are designed to protect their people and the ability of their health services to cope. The Netherlands, for example, has already implemented a lockdown and other countries are considering doing the same.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR