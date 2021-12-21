Increased RN activity in Gibraltar

In June this year HMS SCOTT, an ocean survey vessel, made a routine logistic visit to Gibraltar, and at the time she was described as the only vessel of her class able to remain at sea for 300 days a year due to a novel crew rotation system; her complement is 78 personnel.

She entered the Gibraltar Harbour on Friday 17th December after lying at anchor in the Bay, off South Mole for several days.This follows a similar recent visit by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary TIDESPRING which after several days in Port proceeded to hold station in the Bay for several hours before being joined by RN Type Frigates HMS RICHMOND and later KENT which had also arrived on a routine logistic visit before proceeding on to their respective missions in support of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21.

