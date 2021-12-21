Clinical issues resolved, says GHA

The GHA says it is pleased to confirm that it has been able to resolve the clinical issues that had arisen in respect of the gynaecology service.

The issues are now being managed in a manner that has enabled short term extensions to be granted to the clinicians in question.Clinical concerns initially raised by GHA senior management have now been further investigated and addressed. Having consulted the relevant bodies the GHA is reassured that patient care and safety have not been compromised.The recruitment process for consultants continues as part of the succession planning that has been put in place in line with the GHA’s long-term strategy. Locum cover by its nature is short term and is a needs led process, and consequently the GHA will tap into this resource as and when required.

