Drugs, cash and £27,000 gold watch seized in two operations

Two local men were arrested in separate operations headed by the RGP’s Drug Squad last week. The first incident happened just after 9.30am last Wednesday when a search warrant was executed at a home in Varyl Begg Estate.

Drug Squad and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives together with HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) worked together during the operation, in which approximately 411g of drugs with a street value of £2,055 were seized.After gaining entry to the residence, a man was seen disposing of a box from one of the property’s windows.

21-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR