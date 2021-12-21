Time for silent majority of Gibraltarians to signal their support for UK-EU treaty

by F. OLIVA As we slowly approach the end of 2021, a year which commenced in dramatic fashion with the last minute Gibraltar-Spain accord saving us from falling into the black abyss of a hard border, it is worth reflecting that we are arguably still poised on the notorious Brexit knife edge and not entirely out of danger.

While encouraged by the Chief Minister’s confidence that areas of agreement are likely to be achieved by the end of the year before the once in a lifetime paradigm shift enshrined in a UK-EU treaty is ratified in the first quarter of 2022, the complexities of four way negotiations do not allow room for public complacency.

