Christmas Grotto at Mount Alvernia

On Tuesday, ERS residents enjoyed the seasonal festivities with a Christmas lunch party, which was combined with what has become the traditional opening of the Mount Alvernia Christmas Grotto.

The grotto showcases the residents’ work as it is made mostly by ERS residents as part of their arts and crafts activities and put together by the activities team. The grotto has become a traditional highlight at Mount Alvernia at Christmas,and is now in its 8th year and has become a firm favourite and a highlight for residents and staff.