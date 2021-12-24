Gibraltar competes for city status

Gibraltar is one of 39 contenders for city status to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



The final decision rests with Her Majesty who will be advised by a panel and ministers with the choices announced in the spring of 2022. Those applying were asked to show their area’s distinct identity and community and to outline the royal links it has already.

For the first time, crown dependencies are allowed to compete with UK towns.Those from outside the UK, apart from Gibraltar, include the Falkland Islands,and George Town in the Cayman Islands

The UK Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, described the contest as ”a great way to mark Her Majesty’s 70 year reign.”