US submarine's visit to Gibraltar: Official statement by US Sixth Fleet Public Affairs

“USS Albany’s operations in the European theater highlight the importance of undersea warfare and our commitment to allies and partners in the region,” said Capt. John Craddock, Commander Task Force 69. “Albany’s tactical prowess embodies the professionalism of the submarine force.”

Albany, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, is currently operating under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 69, to complement the undersea warfare capabilities of U.S. Sixth Fleet (SIXTHFLT).

Albany’s recent operations in the Sixth Fleet area of operations include a brief stop for personnel off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, earlier this month, and coordinated operations with NATO and the USS Harry S.

Truman Carrier Strike Group. The submarine’s operations throughout the Mediterranean demonstrate the flexibility and adaptability submarines bring to U.S. and allied forces in the region.

Albany was commissioned in 1990 and is one of 62 completed submarines of the Los Angeles-class. The Los Angeles class contains more nuclear submarines than any other class in the world. The class was preceded by the Sturgeon class and followed by the Seawolf. Except for USS Hyman G.

Rickover (SSN 709), all submarines of this class are named after American cities and a few towns (e.g. Key West, Florida, and Greeneville, Tennessee).

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

Commander, Task Force 69 is responsible for submarine warfare operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.