New Year of change, says Chief Minister

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, December 31, 2021 - 17:55
New Year of change, says Chief Minister

My dear fellow Gibraltarians, Happy New Year 2022!

  The year ahead will undoubtedly be a year of change for Gibraltar.

We will all hope it is the year we change back to something like the 'normal' we knew before the COVID 19 pandemic begun.

  It will be a decisive year in our post-Brexit negotiations for a new UK/EU Gibraltar Treaty that will bring change whether we succeed or fail in the negotiations. Yet no one should fear or suggest that we will agree to anything with implications for our sovereignty. That will NEVER change.

  It will be a key year for the changes in the GHA that will mean that the GHA will be run by the GHA with zero political involvement. Ministers will only set policy and the Minister for Health will not have an office at St Bernard's. All contracting and industrial relations matters are develoved already to the professional and clinical management of the GHA as we announced.

  It will also be a year in which we will engage with Unions on the outstanding issues, including public and private sector employment issues, we have been unable to resolve during the twin storms of the pandemic and the Brexit negotiations, once both of these have been finally resolved.

   Work on more affordable homes will finally be able to start in earnest, as well as works on schools and and other projects also moving forward, with a new Development Plan budgeted for and the ten year Census due for 2022.

  At every level, there will be change to come. 2022 is a year for which we must, therefore, brace ourselves. It would be wise to fasten our collective seat belts, because the political year to come is going to be no easier than the two very challenging years that we have just lived through.

  Despite that, I know that united we will ensure we deliver success from the many challenges ahead of us and through which we have been elected to lead.

  Finally, we must never forget that in 2021 we lost 93 of our precious compatriots to COVID.

May they all rest in peace. That makes 2021 our deadliest year ever from one illness, virus or cause, including war. Let us hope or pray that whatever 2022 throws at us is nothing in comparison.

  My fuller message for 2022 will be on GBC at 2030hrs on Monday the 10th January.

  'Buen principio' and all the very best for a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022.