New Year of change, says Chief Minister

My dear fellow Gibraltarians, Happy New Year 2022!

The year ahead will undoubtedly be a year of change for Gibraltar.

We will all hope it is the year we change back to something like the 'normal' we knew before the COVID 19 pandemic begun.

It will be a decisive year in our post-Brexit negotiations for a new UK/EU Gibraltar Treaty that will bring change whether we succeed or fail in the negotiations. Yet no one should fear or suggest that we will agree to anything with implications for our sovereignty. That will NEVER change.

It will be a key year for the changes in the GHA that will mean that the GHA will be run by the GHA with zero political involvement. Ministers will only set policy and the Minister for Health will not have an office at St Bernard's. All contracting and industrial relations matters are develoved already to the professional and clinical management of the GHA as we announced.

It will also be a year in which we will engage with Unions on the outstanding issues, including public and private sector employment issues, we have been unable to resolve during the twin storms of the pandemic and the Brexit negotiations, once both of these have been finally resolved.