New Year of change, says Chief Minister
Work on more affordable homes will finally be able to start in earnest, as well as works on schools and and other projects also moving forward, with a new Development Plan budgeted for and the ten year Census due for 2022.
At every level, there will be change to come. 2022 is a year for which we must, therefore, brace ourselves. It would be wise to fasten our collective seat belts, because the political year to come is going to be no easier than the two very challenging years that we have just lived through.
Despite that, I know that united we will ensure we deliver success from the many challenges ahead of us and through which we have been elected to lead.
Finally, we must never forget that in 2021 we lost 93 of our precious compatriots to COVID.
May they all rest in peace. That makes 2021 our deadliest year ever from one illness, virus or cause, including war. Let us hope or pray that whatever 2022 throws at us is nothing in comparison.
My fuller message for 2022 will be on GBC at 2030hrs on Monday the 10th January.
'Buen principio' and all the very best for a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022.
