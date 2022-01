A commercial vehicle caught fire on Bayside Road yesterday morning, with someone seen trying to put it off with a fire extinguisher.

There was a rapid fire spread, with two Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service fire appliances dispatched and the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported. The fire was the result of a fault in the vehicle’s fuel line, which caused the ignition of fuel. The area was temporarily closed to traffic.

05-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR