Weathering the storm, says Unite
HMGOG current position has already led to a collective fastening of seatbelts for the public sector, which has already endured a pay freeze over the last couple of years whilst witnessing financially conflictive decisions being made without any consultation contrary to HMGOG’s phrase ‘adopt a united front’.
Unite’s Public Sector Branch totally agrees with adopting a United Front, however, Unite’s Public Sector Branch cannot agree to a one sided decision making machinery disguised as a united front which has to date meant; a pay freeze, a 4.3% IRP increase, a growth in Privatisation within Government departments, the erosion of worker’s standards of living and the depletion of a public sector.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
05-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- SECRET PLAN TO HAND OVER GIBRALTAR TO SPAIN - NOW BLAIR’S KNIGHTHOOD UNDER FIRE
- QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS on health topics
- NO THREE KINGS CAVALCADE: Where have all the floats and camels gone?
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Weathering the storm, says Unite
- FIRE!
- Whatever difficult challenges come our way, our bonds with the UK will remain unshakeable, says Dr Garcia