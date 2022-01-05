Weathering the storm, says Unite

Unite's Public Sector Branch says in a statement that Brexit, COVID-19 and our inability to weather the storm financially has led to economic hardships for Gibraltar and our community. They add: To weather such storm it is important that HMGOG engages in meaningful and transparent collective bargaining with the Unions as opposed to taking unilateral decisions and expecting conformity.

HMGOG current position has already led to a collective fastening of seatbelts for the public sector, which has already endured a pay freeze over the last couple of years whilst witnessing financially conflictive decisions being made without any consultation contrary to HMGOG’s phrase ‘adopt a united front’.Unite’s Public Sector Branch totally agrees with adopting a United Front, however, Unite’s Public Sector Branch cannot agree to a one sided decision making machinery disguised as a united front which has to date meant; a pay freeze, a 4.3% IRP increase, a growth in Privatisation within Government departments, the erosion of worker’s standards of living and the depletion of a public sector.

05-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR