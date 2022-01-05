Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
7 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
8 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
9 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
10 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
11 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
12 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
13 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
14 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
15 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
16 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
17 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
18 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
19 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
20 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
21 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
22 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
23 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
24 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
25 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
26 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
27 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
28 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
29 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
30 vaccinated resident aged 20-25
31 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
32 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
33 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
34 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
35 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
36 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
37 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
38 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
39 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
40 vaccinated resident aged 25-30
41 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
42 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
43 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
44 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
45 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
46 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
47 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
48 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
49 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
50 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
51 vaccinated resident aged 30-35
52 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
53 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
54 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
55 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
56 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
57 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
58 vaccinated resident aged 35-40
59 vaccinated resident aged 40-45
60 vaccinated resident aged 40-45
61 vaccinated resident aged 40-45
62 vaccinated resident aged 40-45
63 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
64 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
65 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
66 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
67 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
68 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
69 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
70 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
71 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
72 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
73 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
74 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
75 vaccinated resident aged 45-50
76 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
77 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
78 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
79 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
80 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
81 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
82 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
83 vaccinated resident aged 50-55
84 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
85 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
86 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
87 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
88 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
89 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
90 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
91 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
92 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
93 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
94 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
95 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
96 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
97 vaccinated resident aged 55-60
98 vaccinated resident aged 60-65
99 vaccinated resident aged 60-65
100 vaccinated resident aged 60-65
101 vaccinated resident aged 65-70
102 vaccinated resident aged 70-75
103 vaccinated resident aged 70-75
104 vaccinated resident aged 70-75
105 vaccinated resident aged 70-75
106 vaccinated resident aged 70-75
107 vaccinated resident aged 75-80
108 vaccinated resident aged 75-80
109 vaccinated resident aged 80-85
110 vaccinated resident aged 85-90
27 unvaccinated individuals
1 unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
2 unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
3 unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
4 unvaccinated resident aged 5-10
5 unvaccinated resident aged 5-10
6 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
7 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
8 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
9 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
10 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
11 unvaccinated resident aged 15-20
12 unvaccinated resident aged 15-20
13 unvaccinated resident aged 20-25
14 unvaccinated resident aged 25-30
15 unvaccinated resident aged 25-30
16 unvaccinated resident aged 30-35
17 unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
18 unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
19 unvaccinated resident aged 35-40
20 unvaccinated resident aged 40-45
21 unvaccinated resident aged 40-45
22 unvaccinated resident aged 40-45
23 unvaccinated visitor aged 20-25
24 unvaccinated visitor aged 25-30
25 unvaccinated visitor aged 35-40
26 unvaccinated visitor aged 40-45
27 unvaccinated visitor aged 50-55
