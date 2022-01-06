QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS on health topics

INFECTIONS
Infections are caused by microorganisms that attach themselves to body cells and replicate. These microorganisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (single-celled organisms), lice and helminths (parasites and worms).
To facilitate an infection, three things must be present:
A microorganism
A vulnerable host
A means of spreading (this is called transmission)
All infections have the potential to cause a person to become sick, though most are not harmful as the body and immune system provide various forms of protection.
Microorganisms that occur naturally within the body, (for example in the mouth or intestines), are not considered infections. However, a microorganism can bypass the body’s natural defences and cause an infection.
Note– Certain microorganisms that constantly mutate and breach the body’s natural defence systems can be particularly problematic.
