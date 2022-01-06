QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS on health topics

INFECTIONS

Infections are caused by microorganisms that attach themselves to body cells and replicate. These microorganisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (single-celled organisms), lice and helminths (parasites and worms).

To facilitate an infection, three things must be present:

A microorganism

A vulnerable host

A means of spreading (this is called transmission)

All infections have the potential to cause a person to become sick, though most are not harmful as the body and immune system provide various forms of protection.