SECRET PLAN TO HAND OVER GIBRALTAR TO SPAIN - NOW BLAIR’S KNIGHTHOOD UNDER FIRE

Tony Blair agreed to a secret deal to hand joint sovereignty of Gibraltar to Spain, according to explosive claims by a former Labour cabinet minister. Peter Hain reveals in his memoirs that he struck the deal with the Spanish government in 2002 to end the UK's 300-year control of the vital strategic outpost.

He makes clear that he and Mr Blair were both prepared to ride roughshod over the objections of the people of Gibraltar in order to get their way, describing Mr Blair's attitude to the inhabitants as 'contemptuous', the Daily Mail and other newspapers reported at the time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR