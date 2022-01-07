A fear that beds with anxiety

Fear or anxiety is easy to manipulate, and we are wired to respond. Do you remember the film “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers?” It has a familiar ring these days. Why? Because many around the world and even locally too, become transformed when listening to those who have a loud enough voice, and present themselves as our saviours.

As such they propagate their versions of events by saying loud and clear that the government is plotting to take away our freedoms; and that they are leading us into a dark place. It does not take much to get a couple of hundred people who may feel personally aggrieved for whatever reason, and are waiting for someone to empathise with them, to come out onto our streets with placards, displaying grievances which sometimes appear confusing, to say the least.

