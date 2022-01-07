QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases.
Vaccination coverage is the best indicator of the level of protection a population will have against vaccine-preventable communicable diseases.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that on a national basis at least 95% of children are immunised against vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).
They prevent up to 3 million deaths worldwide every year. Since the introduction of vaccines many infectious diseases such as smallpox, polio and tetanus that used to kill or disable millions of people have been eradicated or are seen very rarely. However, if people stop having vaccines, these infectious diseases can make a come-back and quickly spread again.
