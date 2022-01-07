Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
5 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
6 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
7 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
8 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
9 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
10 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
11 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
12 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
13 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
14 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
15 vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
16 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
17 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
18 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
19 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
20 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
21 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
22 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
23 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
24 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
25 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
26 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
27 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
28 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
29 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
30 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
31 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
32 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
33 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
34 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
35 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
36 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
37 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
38 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
39 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
40 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
41 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
42 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
43 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
44 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
45 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
46 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
47 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
48 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
49 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
50 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
51 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
52 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
53 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
54 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
55 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
56 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
57 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
58 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
59 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
60 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
61 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
62 vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
63 vaccinated resident aged 60-65
64 vaccinated resident aged 60-65.
65 vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
66 vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
67 vaccinated resident aged 75-80.
68 vaccinated resident aged 85-90.
69 vaccinated resident aged 85-90.
70 vaccinated resident aged 85-90.
71 vaccinated resident aged 85-90
72 vaccinated resident aged 85-90.
73 vaccinated resident aged 95-100.
25 unvaccinated individuals
1 unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
2 unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
3 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
4 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
5 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
6 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
7 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
8 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
9 unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
10 unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
11 unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
12 unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
13 unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.
14 unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.
15 unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
16 unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
17 unvaccinated resident aged 30-35.
18 unvaccinated resident aged 40-45.
19 unvaccinated resident aged 40-45.
20 unvaccinated resident aged 45-50.
21 unvaccinated resident aged 50-55.
22 unvaccinated resident aged 50-55.
23 unvaccinated resident aged 60-65.
24 unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20.
25 unvaccinated visitor aged 20-25.
