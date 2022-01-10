NEWS & VIEWS

Strange behaviour by boulevard lifts
There have been a number of complaints about the twin lifts that connect the boulevard to the mid-town area.
One of the lifts has been out of action for some time, while the other was providing problems on Friday morning.
The lift that was meant to work acted strangely. People who pressed the button to go up or down found that the door would open or close - but nothing else happened. Quite a number of users found themselves in such a situation.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR